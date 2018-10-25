SBS Filipino

How and who killed Jamal Khashoggi?

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Published 25 October 2018 at 1:52pm, updated 25 October 2018 at 3:04pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has addressed his parliament about the murder of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi. But the speech turned out be as much about what he did not say as what he did say.

