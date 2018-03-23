SBS Filipino

How can Australians secure their online privacy?

Published 23 March 2018 at 5:00pm
By Tara Cosoleto, Lia Harris
Presented by Maridel Martinez
As Facebook falls under scrutiny for its role in data-harvesting, experts say Australians might also be at risk of having their online privacy breached. The case has prompted calls for the federal government to take steps to prevent something similar in Australia.

