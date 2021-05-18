SBS Filipino

How can I have enough money for myself and still send remittances to my family?

SBS Filipino

remittance, dollars

Is it possible to save while still being able to send money back home? Source: Squirrel_photos from Pixabay

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 May 2021 at 1:43am, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:08pm
By Cristina Lazo, Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Source: SBS

Finance broker Maria Papa gives advice on how you can save while still being able to send money back home.

Published 19 May 2021 at 1:43am, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:08pm
By Cristina Lazo, Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Source: SBS
'May PERAan' is SBS Filipino's new podcast series which features financial experts seeking to answer the most common questions about money and finances.

 

While remittances are part of the cultural practice of Filipinos, finance broker Maria Papa shares that there are three numbers to keep in mind before you start sending dollars back home - 50, 20 and 30.

Advertisement
Highlights

  • 50% of your salary should be directed to bills (rent, utilities and others).
  • 20% should be saved.
  • 30% allotted for leisure activities and wants. Part of this can be directed to remittances.

1. 50% towards bills

Bills, such as rent, food and utilities, need urgent attention. These should be paid off first before anything else.

Under the assumption that your salary is adequate and you are living within your means, 50% of what you earn a month should go to paying bills and debts.

2. 20% towards savings

Or 25% (if possible) should be automatically set aside as savings.

In the short-term, savings are important as they can be dipped into during emergencies and job loss. According to Maria, the amount should be enough to last you three to six months without a salary.

In the long-term, savings will allow you to achieve bigger goals such as buying a house. 

"Buying a house is the start of your weath-building," Maria shares, "The value of a house increases over time. If let's say you work 40 more years, you want to be able to retire with a roof over your head and a fully paid house."

3. 30% towards leisure (and remittances)

Discretionary expenses fall under this bucket, such as holidays, eating out and shopping for wants.

Remittances should be taken from this 30%.

"In my experience and observation, many who send remittances to their family typically send around 500-1000 AUD a month," Maria shares.

While Maria understands the need to help family, especially elderly parents, she says to avoid dipping into savings and instead maybe taking 5% from your leisure funds as remittance.

"Some clients of mine work as nurses and what they do is do a bit overtime and that's what they send back home. The good thing is the conversion of peso to dollar is significant," Maria adds.

ALSO READ / LISTEN TO

READ MORE

How can I have an easier time paying off my credit card debt?

How can I save money if I don't have a permanent job?



Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific financial advice, you should consider seeking independent legal, financial, taxation or other advice to check how the information here relates to your unique circumstances.

Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?