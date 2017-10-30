SBS Filipino

How can you get on Australia's young, rich list?

Young rich list

Ο συνιδρυτής του Airtasker Tim Fung (L) με τον δημοσιογράφο Ricardo Goncalves Source: SBS

Published 30 October 2017 at 11:02am, updated 30 October 2017 at 11:22am
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Australia's richest young people are getting richer, with the top 100 together worth a staggering 13.2 billion dollars. So what do you need to do to get on that list? Image: Airtasker co-founder Tim Fung (L) talks to Ricardo Goncalves (SBS)

