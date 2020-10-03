How COVID-19 has changed the way we grieve

Grieving man

Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Bereavement amid a global health crisis worsens the sense of loss when we are unable to give our loved one a proper send-off. Here’s how people are making sense of their grief within the COVID-19 restrictions.

Highlights
  • Funeral homes need to create an environment for mourners to come together in different ways.
  • Long-held cultural practices have also had to adjust to COVID-19 restrictions.
  • Transnational families living across continents are having to rely on social media to grieve together amid travel restrictions.
The grief of the global health crisis exacerbates feelings of loss when we cannot give our loved ones the delivery they deserve.

“Many migrants and many CALD communities are part of transnational families. Many of them are witnessing grief from a distance so they might have relatives who are older people or may be older people themselves."

Listen to  SBS Filipino  10am-11am daily

Follow us on  Facebook  for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

NSW STATE ELECTION

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 25 March

MDAA advocates during the Art Workshop.jpg

Empowering women with disabilities: A gathering and program that significantly impact lives

NAIA.jpg

Philippine authorities prepare for the influx of Holy Week airline passengers

ANTHONY ALBANESE REFERENDUM PRESSER

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 24 March