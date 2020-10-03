How COVID-19 has changed the way we grieve

Highlights Funeral homes need to create an environment for mourners to come together in different ways.

Long-held cultural practices have also had to adjust to COVID-19 restrictions.

Transnational families living across continents are having to rely on social media to grieve together amid travel restrictions.

The grief of the global health crisis exacerbates feelings of loss when we cannot give our loved ones the delivery they deserve.





“Many migrants and many CALD communities are part of transnational families. Many of them are witnessing grief from a distance so they might have relatives who are older people or may be older people themselves."





Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily