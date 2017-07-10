How do you know if your hobby's become a business?

site_197_Filipino_713737.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 July 2017 at 1:21pm, updated 10 July 2017 at 2:59pm
By Sana Qadar
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Gauri Maini's career has had plenty of twists and turns over the last few decades. From corporate high-flier to soap-maker to blogger... And back again. Image: Gauri Maini (SBS Small Business Secrets)

Published 10 July 2017 at 1:21pm, updated 10 July 2017 at 2:59pm
By Sana Qadar
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
She says making an impact on peoples' lives has always been her main motivation, which is why her two small businesses are thriving.

 

 

 

Share