How does the Aus-NZ Travel Bubble works?

Along with reuniting families and loved ones, the travel bubble is also expected to give New Zealand’s tourism sector a big shot in the arm.
But before you rush off to book a flight, here is what you need to know.
How is it going to work?
While travel across the ditch won’t be exactly as it was pre-COVID-19, things are still fairly straightforward.
Passengers will need to:
- Provide NZ authorities with information on how they can be contacted while in the country
- Wear a mask on the flight
- Download and use the NZ COVID Tracer app
Ms Ardern said incoming travellers should be prepared to have their plans changed at short notice if there’s a new outbreak of COVID-19.