How does the Aus-NZ Travel Bubble works?

Wasafiri kutoka New Zealand wawasili katika uwanja wakimataifa wa Sydney, Australia

Sheria za mipaka ya Australia, zaregezwa, safari zikianza kati ya Australia na New Zealand. Source: AAP/Dean Lewins

Published 20 April 2021 at 2:09pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:36pm
By Evan Young, Emma Brancatisano
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador
Australia's quarantine-free travel bubble with New Zealand has opened, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison describing it as a "win-win" for both countries.

Along with reuniting families and loved ones, the travel bubble is also expected to give New Zealand’s tourism sector a big shot in the arm.

But before you rush off to book a flight, here is what you need to know.

How is it going to work?

While travel across the ditch won’t be exactly as it was pre-COVID-19, things are still fairly straightforward.

Passengers will need to:

  • Provide NZ authorities with information on how they can be contacted while in the country
  • Wear a mask on the flight
  • Download and use the NZ COVID Tracer app
 

Ms Ardern said incoming travellers should be prepared to have their plans changed at short notice if there’s a new outbreak of COVID-19. 

