How Free is the Media in the Philippines?

Stop Killing Journalists
Published 3 May 2014 at 11:52am, updated 3 May 2016 at 8:37am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
How far has the Philippine media gone in journalism? Is it enough that the media industry is free in fulfilling its role in making its knowledge known? In celebration of the Press Freedom Day around the world today, listen to what Joel Sy Egco, chariman of the Press Freedom Committee of the National Press Club of the Philippines has to say.
Published 3 May 2014 at 11:52am, updated 3 May 2016 at 8:37am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share