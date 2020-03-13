How frontline healthcare workers cope during a health crisis

Available in other languages

All healthcare professionals can be at risk of burnout, moral distress and compassion fatigue due to the nature and intensity of the clinical stresses they face.





Being in the frontline public health workforce involved in the global COVID-19 response, these doctors, nurses, and community health workers are bearing a disproportionate burden of this pandemic, due to their constant contact with the virus.





Self-care and engaging in activities that will maximize wellness isn't always easy, specially for busy healthcare professionals.





Dr. Siegfried Perez discusses essential precautions that is necessary to weather the stress and endless demands during a health crisis.











