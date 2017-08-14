How has Australia's Immigration policy changed in the last 20 years?

People crossing the street

Source: AFP/Peter Parks

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 August 2017 at 11:26am, updated 14 August 2017 at 2:57pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian immigration policy has undergone a "unique revolutionary" change in the last 20 years, with net economic and social benefits. Image: Australia has become a melting pot of various cultures (AAP)

Published 14 August 2017 at 11:26am, updated 14 August 2017 at 2:57pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This is according to Dr Chris Wright, a senior lecturer in Work and Organisational Studies with the University of Sydney Business School.

Share