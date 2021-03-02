How 'hiya' and 'pakikisama' can affect your mental health

Playing nice with your workers even if you are made to feel uncomfortable might compromise your mental health.











Advertisement







Highlights





When we have feelings of inferiority, we keep comparing ourselves with others and always end up selling ourselves short

Gratefulness isn’t good when it affects how we decide or act around others and leads to blind loyalty

Embracing yourself and recognising your skills will help boost your confidence in your abilities

“When we interact with our colleagues from other cultures, we tend to feel inferior because of our ethnic background. We think other cultures are better than us.”





“Kapag mahiyain tayo at hindi tayo nagsasalita. Sa isip natin, alam natin ang gagawin natin, pero nauunahan tayo ng hiya. Lumalabas, hindi mo alam yung gagawin mo. Matataranta ka, kakabahan ka, at hindi ka mapapakali,”says psychotherapist Manna Maniago.





To combat these negative feelings, Ms Maniago says it's important to know your value and identify what skills you can contribute to the company.





"If you feel comfortable about yourself and you're confident about your skillset, people will know and they will respect you for it."





Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily