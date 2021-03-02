SBS Filipino

How 'hiya' and 'pakikisama' can affect your mental health

Filipino cultural core values that leads to exploitation

Source: Getty Images

Published 2 March 2021 at 4:35pm, updated 5 March 2021 at 12:06pm
Source: SBS

Whilst ‘hiya’ and’ pakikisama’ are considered good traits and can have positive effects, in the workplace these cultural values could also create problems. Psychotherapist Manna Maniago explains why.

Playing nice with your workers  even if you are made to feel uncomfortable might compromise your mental health. 

 

 Highlights

  • When we have feelings of inferiority, we keep comparing ourselves with others and always end up selling ourselves short
  • Gratefulness isn’t good when it affects how we decide or act around others and leads to blind loyalty
  • Embracing yourself and recognising your skills will help boost your confidence in your abilities
“When we interact with our colleagues from other cultures, we tend to feel inferior because of our ethnic background. We think other cultures are better than us.”

“Kapag mahiyain tayo at hindi tayo nagsasalita. Sa isip natin, alam natin ang gagawin natin, pero nauunahan tayo ng hiya. Lumalabas, hindi mo alam yung gagawin mo. Matataranta ka, kakabahan ka, at hindi ka mapapakali,”says psychotherapist Manna Maniago.

To combat these negative feelings, Ms Maniago says it's important to know your value and identify what skills you can contribute to the company. 

"If you feel comfortable about yourself and you're confident about your skillset, people will know and they will respect you for it."

