SBS Filipino

How "Housekeeping" resonates with the Filipino family worldwide

SBS Filipino

Housekeeping

Artist Martin Sta Ana and writer-director Jordan Shea talk about 'Housekeeping' Source: SBS Filipino

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 November 2018 at 1:22pm, updated 20 November 2018 at 11:42am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Inspired by the longstanding plight of Filipino diaspora worldwide and that "green card" dream of many Filipinos, the play "Housekeeping" was born.

Published 11 November 2018 at 1:22pm, updated 20 November 2018 at 11:42am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Playwright, producer and teacher Jordan Shea introduces us to his new play, 'Housekeeping' featuring Filipino-Australian artists Rizcel Gagawanan and Martin Sta Ana and actor Mat Lee.

 

Shea, Sta. Ana and Gagawanan tell us more about their play. 

 

'Housekeeping' is among the six featured play of the Contemporary of Asian Australian Performance's Longhouse 2018: Works-in-Progress this Thursday, Nov 15 at the Carriageworks in Sydney.

 

The other featured plays include: The Happiness Index; Fall! Falter! Dance!; Mumbai Masala Palace; 72 Transformations of the Monkey King and Filipino-Australian Jules Orcullo's "Fever".



Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom