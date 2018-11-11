How "Housekeeping" resonates with the Filipino family worldwide

Available in other languages

Playwright, producer and teacher Jordan Shea introduces us to his new play, 'Housekeeping' featuring Filipino-Australian artists Rizcel Gagawanan and Martin Sta Ana and actor Mat Lee.











Shea, Sta. Ana and Gagawanan tell us more about their play.











'Housekeeping' is among the six featured play of the Contemporary of Asian Australian Performance's Longhouse 2018: Works-in-Progress this Thursday, Nov 15 at the Carriageworks in Sydney.











The other featured plays include: The Happiness Index; Fall! Falter! Dance!; Mumbai Masala Palace; 72 Transformations of the Monkey King and Filipino-Australian Jules Orcullo's "Fever".









