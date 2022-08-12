How is multicultural Australia's face presented to the world?

SBS Filipino

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong during the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bali. Credit: AAP

Published 12 August 2022 at 1:00pm, updated 12 August 2022 at 1:49pm
By Claire Slattery
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Australia is a richly diverse country, that's home to more than 250 ancestries and 350 languages.

Highlights
  • Since coming to power, the new Labor Government has demonstrated its eagerness to present the face of multicultural Australia in its stepped up engagement with the world.
  • Australia has to do show the world the country's modern diversity and the rich heritage of First Nations peoples.
  • It can improve engagement with international students, and appointments at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.
09:53
But, experts on a Lowy Institute panel have argued that when it comes to foreign policy, more should be done to better represent multicultural Australia.
