How is multicultural Australia's face presented to the world?

Highlights
- Since coming to power, the new Labor Government has demonstrated its eagerness to present the face of multicultural Australia in its stepped up engagement with the world.
- Australia has to do show the world the country's modern diversity and the rich heritage of First Nations peoples.
- It can improve engagement with international students, and appointments at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.
But, experts on a Lowy Institute panel have argued that when it comes to foreign policy, more should be done to better represent multicultural Australia.
