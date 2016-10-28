How Isaiah inspired the whole Lazaro family to practice Jui Jitsu

Today the whole family practices Jui Jitsu while Isaiah pursues his dream of becoming a world champion and living in a world free from bullying.
Father and son, Isaiah and David Lazaro in Melbourne for the 2016 Pan Pacs Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Championship at SBS Studios in Melbourne Source: SBS Filipino
Published 29 October 2016 at 10:51am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Isaiah Lazaro started Jui Jitsu eight years ago, and this inspired parents, David and Sheryll to start learning the sport. Image: Father and son, Isaiah and David Lazaro in Melbourne for the 2016 Pan Pacs Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Championship, 29 October at SBS Studio, Federation Square Melbourne (SBS Filipino)
