How music is forging connections and skills

World Music Cafe puts refugees and new migrants on the stage.

The program is designed to build job skills and social connections. Source: Supplied: World Music Cafe

A new program in Western Australia is showcasing the musical gifts of refugees and migrants to Australian audiences.

Highlights
  • The World Music Café aims to boost job skills and social connections for new Australians
  • It's part of the Federal Government’s Multicultural Enterprise Development Project
  • The program believes that music can guide a person on their journey of building a new life in Australia
The World Music Café is a social enterprise designed to boost the skills and connections of new Australians, by celebrating the songs and instruments they’ve brought with them from around the world.

“World Music Café is about connecting people from various walks of life, regardless of their heritage, colour or creed. Its about networking, and bringing that togetherness and harmony. We harmonise by giving people a great time, events. People love having a good time and great food. Feeling free I guess and that’s what it's about. It's about networking providing opportunities to people of migrant backgrounds," says Chisenga Katongo, event’s master of ceremonies.

