How Negative Gearing Works

Mortgage broker Maria Papa explains in easier terms the concept of negative gearing used by property investors to minimise tax payments. She also discusses the current efforts of the government to restrict claim of expenses, such as travel to the property site for regular inspection, so investors can not abuse it.
Published 25 May 2017 at 9:36am, updated 25 May 2017 at 10:38am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Negative gearing has been in operation in Australia for some time. It's used by property investors to the detriment of increasing houses in the country, and is now being regulated by the government. Image: Australian Taxation Office (AAP)
