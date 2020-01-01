How one Filipino-Aussie tries to conquer the world through music

SBS Filipino

Air Supply

Mig Ayesa (middle) rubbing shoulders with rock-duo Air Supply Graham Russell (left) and Russell Hitchcock during the 'All Out of Love' show in Manila Source: Supplied by Mig Ayesa

Published 1 January 2020 at 5:34pm, updated 1 January 2020 at 5:53pm
By Annalyn Violata
New York-based Filipino-Australian MiG Ayesa divides his time performing across four major continents in the world - North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia - touring through music.

Born in the Philippines and raised in Sydney after moving with his family when he was only two, MiG jets off most of the time touring different parts of the world to do shows performing popular songs by some of the biggest names in the music industry.

Several of his performances include an international tour as he starred as Galileo Figaro in Queen's smash hit musical 'We Will Rock You' in 2005 and in 2007 and on 2013 for the show's 10th anniversary World Arena Tour, successfully completing shows in Denmark, Finland, UK, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Croatia, Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Turkey. He also took Queen Symphonic Spectacular to Australia that included sold out concerts at the Sydney Opera House. 
Mig Ayesa Thriller Live
Mig Ayesa at the 'Thriller Live' opening night in Melbourne in January 2015 Source: Mig-Music.com


In 2011, MiG also did 'Thriller Live' in London's West End for a couple of times, a show that pays tribute to Michael Jackson's legendary live performances and his 45-year musical history. The show also toured Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia in 2014.

And most recent, in 2018, in the world premiere production of Air Supply's musical, 'All Out of Love", MiG originated the role of Jamie Crimson.

MiG Ayesa
MiG Ayesa (in red jacket) sharing the stage with rock duo Air Supply and Filipina singer Rachel Alejandro in the 'All Out of Love" opening gala in Manila Source: All Out of Love Musical via Facebook


MiG moved from Sydney to London in 2001 to further  fulfill his dream of becoming a recording artists. In 2002, he appeared in Rent by Jonathan Larson in London's West End in 2002 playing the role of Angel.

When he is not performing, he probably is busy writing his own songs. If not, it would be photography. However, he makes sure he comes down to Sydney to visit friends and more importantly family.
Mig Ayesa
Mig Ayesa Source: SBS Filipino


Truly, the singer/ actor is living up to his name, MiG (spelt with a capital G, taken from the Soviet aircraft manufacturer Mikoyan Gurevich, the maker of MiG jets), conquering the world through music. 

The Filipino-Australian performer shares how he keeps up with his travels and what's ahead for him along with some life-lessons from his three decades in the music industry.

