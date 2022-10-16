How shopping locally can benefit Aussie communities

Highlights October 16 is World Food Day.

Shopping locally can help support farmers and local businesses.

It will also help the economy and prevent food insecurity.

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW Buying local will benefit not just farmers but as well as the community and country's economy. 07:22 Play As it's World Food Day today, food technologist and Founder of The Why Meat Co, Emma White, highlights the importance of supporting local farmers and all food producers in Australia.





Emma White urges all Australians to shop locally as it will help farmers, local businessmen as well as the community and the country's economy.





It will also contribute to preventing food insecurity in Australia.



Advertisement