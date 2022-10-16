How shopping locally can benefit Aussie communities

Highlights
- October 16 is World Food Day.
- Shopping locally can help support farmers and local businesses.
- It will also help the economy and prevent food insecurity.
As it's World Food Day today, food technologist and Founder of The Why Meat Co, Emma White, highlights the importance of supporting local farmers and all food producers in Australia.
LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW
Buying local will benefit not just farmers but as well as the community and country's economy.
07:22
Emma White urges all Australians to shop locally as it will help farmers, local businessmen as well as the community and the country's economy.
It will also contribute to preventing food insecurity in Australia.
Advertisement
How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino