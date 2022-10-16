SBS Filipino

How shopping locally can benefit Aussie communities. Credit: Pexels-Anna Tarazevich

Published 16 October 2022 at 3:32pm, updated 2 hours ago at 3:37pm
By Annalyn Violata
The world has witnessed how the supply chain disruptions caused by staff shortages due to COVID-19 and extreme weather events such as bushfires, storms, and flooding. But how does shopping locally can benefit Australian communities?

Highlights
  • October 16 is World Food Day.
  • Shopping locally can help support farmers and local businesses.
  • It will also help the economy and prevent food insecurity.
LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW
Buying local will benefit not just farmers but as well as the community and country's economy.

As it's World Food Day today, food technologist and Founder of The Why Meat Co, Emma White, highlights the importance of supporting local farmers and all food producers in Australia.

Emma White urges all Australians to shop locally as it will help farmers, local businessmen as well as the community and the country's economy.

It will also contribute to preventing food insecurity in Australia.
