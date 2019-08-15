SBS Filipino

How strong will, faith and friendship helped him build a new life

SBS Filipino

taken February 2018 during Citizenship Ceremony in Ballarat

Levi Datu with Ballarat Mayor Cr Samantha McIntosh during his Citizenship Ceremony in February 2018 Source: Levi Datu Facebook page

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 August 2019 at 1:37pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:16pm
By Maridel Martinez, Roda Masinag
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Faced with set backs, determination, faith and the gift friendship are the the three main things that helped Filipino migrant Levi Datu successfully build a life in his new home.

Published 15 August 2019 at 1:37pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:16pm
By Maridel Martinez, Roda Masinag
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom