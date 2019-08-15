How strong will, faith and friendship helped him build a new life

Levi Datu with Ballarat Mayor Cr Samantha McIntosh during his Citizenship Ceremony in February 2018 Source: Levi Datu Facebook page
Published 15 August 2019 at 1:37pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:16pm
By Maridel Martinez, Roda Masinag
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Faced with set backs, determination, faith and the gift friendship are the the three main things that helped Filipino migrant Levi Datu successfully build a life in his new home.
Published 15 August 2019 at 1:37pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:16pm
By Maridel Martinez, Roda Masinag
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share