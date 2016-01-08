How Terrorism Affects Remittance Businesses

Published 8 January 2016 at 6:01pm, updated 8 January 2016 at 7:04pm
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In an interview with Jopen Quintero, a successful entrepreneur in Victoria, she explains why some remittance companies are under threat for closure as well as what can be done to prevent this from happening. Image: Jopen Quintero (SBS Filipino)
Published 8 January 2016 at 6:01pm, updated 8 January 2016 at 7:04pm
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share