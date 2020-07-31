How the new visa changes impact international students

Highlights The Government acknowledges that international students make a significant contribution to Australia's economy.

Coronavirus has affected many international students.

The recent changes aims to provide support for international students

Migration agent Edmund Cyril Galvez believes that the recent visa changes announced by the government proves that Australia acknowledges the importance of international students in Australia’s economy.





"International students have been contributing much to the economy of Australia and the changes gives assurance to international students because we can’t eradicate the fact that international students play a lot in the economy of the Australian society.”

















Despite the impact of the pandemic, Mr Galvez adds that many are still hoping to pursue with their studies in Australia.





“The Australian education has a world-class education system and many are still asking us when the borders will open so that offshore student applicants can lodge their visas. While onshore students are still applying for the extension or further application of a new student visa.”





Five new visa changes explained

1. The Government will recommence granting student visas in all locations lodged outside Australia.





Mr Galvez says before the announcement, there was a confusion whether or not student applicants outside Australia can lodge their student visa applications.





"Its been made clear that the Department of Home Affairs will process and decide whether to grant or refuse student visa application lodged offshore, and if the decision is for the grant of the student visa, then they can come to Australia once the international borders reopen.





2. International students will be able to lodge a further student visa application free of charge, if they are unable to complete their studies within their original visa validity due to COVID-19.





Mr Galvez says that Migration Legislation (LIN 20/058) specifies an additional class of persons applying for a student visa to whom there will be no visa application charge.





"As the result of the coronavirus known as COVID 19, and the consequential pandemic, some student visa holders will be unable to complete their studies within the original visa validity. Migration Legislation (LIN 20/058) specifies an additional class of persons applying for a student visa to whom there will be no visa application charge."





He continues, "this will apply to student visa holders who held the visa on or after 1 Feb 2020 and are seeking to reapply for further subclass 500 visa to complete their studies, if they were unable to complete their course within their original visa validity due to the COVID-19 pandemic."











3. Student visa holders studying online outside Australia due to COVID-19 will be able to use that study to count towards the Australian study requirement for a post-study work visa.





The third change only applies to student visa holders studying post study courses such as Bachelor or Masters level studying online outside Australia says Mr Galvez.





“While they’re doing their online studies outside Australia, the duration of the online studies conducted offshore can be used for purposes of counting the number of weeks for them to comply with the Australian study requirement."





He adds the importance of the Australian study requirement is relevant to the 485 or the so-called temporary graduate visa under the post study stream.





“This is important for purposes of the Temporary Graduate Visa, subclass 485 under the post study stream. This visa is intended for international student graduates to gain work experience, improve their English language and enrol for professional year.”





4. Graduates who held a student visa will be eligible to apply for a post-study work visa outside Australia if they are unable to return due to COVID-19.





Mr Galvez says the fourth change is related to international students studying Bachelors or Masters degree who cannot return to Australia to finish their studies due to the closure of the borders.





He adds this means that the visa application for the Temporary Graduate Visa subclass 485 under the post study stream can be lodged even if the applicant is outside Australia.





"If the applicant cannot come to Australia because of the closure of the borders and their student visa is about to expire, and they are eligible for the temporary graduate 485 visa under the post study stream, they are now eligible to lodge it even if they are outside Australia.”





5. Additional time will be given for applicants to provide English language results where COVID-19 has disrupted access to these services.





Mr Galvez says that the Department of home affairs has given additional time for those who are required to provide English language test results because of the pandemic.





“If you have lodged your visa and have not yet taken an English test, you’re not required to attach the English test results simultaneously with the lodgement of the visa.”





He adds the department will accept a proof of booking for now but as soon as the English test result comes out, applicants must attach it to their application so that the department can make a decision.





