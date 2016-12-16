How the smart phone changed the lives of Moro women in Mindanao

Published 16 December 2016 at 3:51pm, updated 16 December 2016 at 4:41pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
How has technology changed the lives of Moro women in Mindanao? Anisha Guro looked into the various ways technology, specifically the smart phone changed the way they communicate and live Image: Anisha Guro is completing her PhD at The University of Melbourne (SBS Filipino)
