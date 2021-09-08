How this AusMumpreneur Award winner keeps her sanity during Sydney's lockdown

Highlights For many musicians, singing has become a way to cope with mental health in the midst of the pandemic.

The voice mentor and AusMumpreneur Awards winner says it has been beneficial for her and her students that they are still able to continue their music lessons despite the lockdowns.











Virtual Singing. Musician and voice mentor Tina Ranoso Bangel has moved her voice lessons online due to the Covid restrictions and lockdowns. Source: SBS Filipino





Music and mental health

The western Sydney singer admits that in the first few months of the pandemic in 2020, people were constantly wondering what to do because the coronavirus was new to almost everyone.





"In the first lockdown we were all in the same boat, we didn’t really know what this is all about," she says,





Tina knows that the changes have been difficult for everyone and fortunately for her she has her family and music that she continues to savour even during the pandemic.





While many are bored with the staying-at-home orders, the singing teacher is busy teaching music to children.





"We just have to make the most of it and do what we can and be grateful that we are safe, my family is safe and well so far."





Connecting through virtual music

"During the first lockdown we were just trying to make do of what we have, getting to the Zoom lessons."





In the second Covid-lockdown in Sydney in 2021, she decided to continue her online lessons.





“I’m doing online classes and it’s kind of not new to the students. We are kind of used to having Zoom calls and online classes."





"This time around I was really hoping for face-to-face concerts and that didn’t happen because during winter lots of the kids were unwell and I decided that we’ll just wait for springtime when the cold season dies down and then the lockdowns happen."





The singer is hopeful that in the coming months they will be able to do face-to-face lessons.







"Just looking at the way he loves his lola's food and every time she comes over with a meal or go over there, he is just so happy... he is in his element and ju Source: Supplied by Tina Bangel





Family and culture inspires "My Lola"

"My mum would make us adobo, lugaw and all Filipino meals and she would deliver it here and we'd all eat together and that's how the book came about," Tina shares.





When Ms Bangel underwent surgery in late 2019 and was recovering, her mother was a great help in caring for her son, Christian.





"When I had my operation, I had an 8-week recovery period and during that time, my mum would come over with these Filipino dishes 'coz I couldn't cook and I was really limited to what I was able to do at home."





"It was about how I feel so grateful and we feel so loved when she cooks her Filipino food and she brings the family together."





It's about how the family comes together with her food. it talks about the culture. we had a little bit about how to make lumpia.

The 2021 AusMumpreneur Awards winner wrote her first e-book through the eyes of her son, Christian.





"I didn't meet both my lola s so I'm seeing it through the eyes of my son."





"Just looking at the way he loves his lola 's food and every time she comes over with a meal or go over there, he is just so happy... he is in his element and just so happy that we're all together."





"My Lola" is a simple e-book for children about the value of keeping the family ties and not losing the Filipino culture.





"Being half Australian and half Filipino, I really want my son to have something to show his children when he becomes a parent. Something that he can pass on to them and something he can be proud of." 'It's about how the family comes together with her food. it talks about the culture.' Source: Supplied by Tina Bangel





Tina also started "My Pamilya" music journey program - musical lessons developed to teach children through music.





"The lessons are designed so that we can cater for all the young age groups especially now that we are in lockdown. There's a lot of families and parents that kind of don't know what to do or how to teach their children at this time.





