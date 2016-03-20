SBS Filipino

How To Access Mental Health Care

Published 20 March 2016 at 11:41am, updated 4 May 2016 at 6:27pm
By L. Tolentino
Mental illness is the third highest cause of burden of disease in Australia after cancer and cardiovascular disease. Image: Psychologist (Public Domain)

Yet, some migrant communities only use mental health services at a very low rate.

 

Limited knowledge about the available services, cultural stigma and language barriers often turn them away from seeking help.

 

For more information about mental health initiatives visit: http://www.mhima.org.au http://www.health.gov.au/internet/main/publishing.nsf/content/mental-multi-fact

For a directory of psychologists listed by language visit: http://www.psychology.org.au/

Information on the Targeted Community Care (Mental Health) Programme                                           is available on the Department of Social Services website.

To get support or for more information visit: https://www.beyondblue.org.au/get-support/get-immediate-support

 



 

 

