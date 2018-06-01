How to apply for a tax file number

A Tax File Number is the one, unique link, which connects all your earnings, superannuation and taxation.
Source: Ken Teegardin (CC BY-SA 2.0)]
Published 1 June 2018 at 1:04pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:45am
By Wolfgang Mueller, Audrey Bourget
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
There are a few important issues to consider for new migrants before starting work in Australia, from applying for a job to paying tax Image: Centrelink (AAP Image/Dan Peled)
Published 1 June 2018 at 1:04pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:45am
By Wolfgang Mueller, Audrey Bourget
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share