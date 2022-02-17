SBS Filipino

How to avoid refusal on your Visitor Visa application

Tourist visa, visitor visa, subclass 600

Australian visa application form Source: Getty Images/Gwengoat

Published 17 February 2022 at 3:16pm, updated 22 February 2022 at 10:06am
By TJ Correa
Registered Migration Agent answered frequently asked questions about Visitor Visa and tips to get approval.

Highlights
  • Approval of visitor visa relies on applicant's genuine intention to visit Australia, financial capacity to fund it and strong ties from home country.
  • If Visitor Visa was given during pandemic border closures and expired already, you can still reapply and visa fee will be waived.
  • Easiest way is to apply is online through Immigration Website.
As Australia reopens this 21st of February, Registered Migration Agent Em Tanag has been getting a lot of inquiries about Visitor Subclass 600. 

She responded to common questions like how to avoid visa refusal, show money, expired visa during pandemic and others. 

Listen to the audio:

Paano maiiwasan ma-reject ang Visitor Visa application?

17/02/202213:39



Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the 
Department of Home Affairs 
or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.

