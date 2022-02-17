How to avoid refusal on your Visitor Visa application

Highlights Approval of visitor visa relies on applicant's genuine intention to visit Australia, financial capacity to fund it and strong ties from home country.

If Visitor Visa was given during pandemic border closures and expired already, you can still reapply and visa fee will be waived.

Easiest way is to apply is online through Immigration Website.

As Australia reopens this 21st of February, Registered Migration Agent Em Tanag has been getting a lot of inquiries about Visitor Subclass 600.





She responded to common questions like how to avoid visa refusal, show money, expired visa during pandemic and others.





Listen to the audio:





LISTEN TO Paano maiiwasan ma-reject ang Visitor Visa application? SBS Filipino 17/02/2022








