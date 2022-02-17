How to avoid refusal on your Visitor Visa application

Highlights
- Approval of visitor visa relies on applicant's genuine intention to visit Australia, financial capacity to fund it and strong ties from home country.
- If Visitor Visa was given during pandemic border closures and expired already, you can still reapply and visa fee will be waived.
- Easiest way is to apply is online through Immigration Website.
As Australia reopens this 21st of February, Registered Migration Agent Em Tanag has been getting a lot of inquiries about Visitor Subclass 600.
She responded to common questions like how to avoid visa refusal, show money, expired visa during pandemic and others.
Listen to the audio:
LISTEN TO
Paano maiiwasan ma-reject ang Visitor Visa application?
SBS Filipino
17/02/202213:39
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.