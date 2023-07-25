How to be an organ donor and why is this important for Filipinos in Australia?

pexels-puwadon-sangngern-5340266.jpg

Donate Life Week urges Australians to register as organ donors to boost life-saving transplant rates. Credit: Puwadong Sang-ngern

Donate a minute - Give someone a lifetime is the message of Donate Life Week from 23rd to 30th of July.

Key Points
  • Donate Life Week urges Australians to register as organ donors to boost life-saving transplant rates.
  • Data shows transplant waitlist times have still not recovered from the COVID pandemic - with experts blaming uncertainty and a lack of confidence in the health system.
  • Registration takes less than 1 minute and can be done through the Donate Life website.
Life Giving stories 2018

A good heart: One man's heroic organ donation story

