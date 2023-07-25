How to be an organ donor and why is this important for Filipinos in Australia?

Key Points
- Donate Life Week urges Australians to register as organ donors to boost life-saving transplant rates.
- Data shows transplant waitlist times have still not recovered from the COVID pandemic - with experts blaming uncertainty and a lack of confidence in the health system.
- Registration takes less than 1 minute and can be done through the Donate Life website.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Paano maging isang organ donor at bakit mahalaga ito lalo na sa mga Pinoy sa Australia?
SBS Filipino
25/07/202305:56