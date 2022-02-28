How to claim the government's one-off Disaster Recovery Payment

SBS Filipino

A man is seen paddling a kayak through flood waters covering Torwood Street in the suburb of Milton in Brisbane, Monday, February 28, 2022. Source: AAP Image/Darren England

Published 28 February 2022 at 1:58pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:15pm
By Edinel Magtibay, TJ Correa, Marco Tamayo, Shirley Glaister
The federal government says financial support is available to local government areas in flood-hit areas of Queensland and New South Wales.

Highlights
  • Extreme flooding continues to pose "life-threatening" risks to areas of Queensland and northern New South Wales.
  • Across the southeast of the state, thousands of homes have now been evacuated and thousands of schools closed.
  • A one-off lump-sum payment of $1,000 per adult and $400 per dependent child is available through the mygov website
Amidst massive clean-up efforts in the wake of devastating flood and storm events in both Queensland and New South Wales, it could be many months and even years before residents fully recover and rebuild or replace homes and businesses.

To be eligible for the Disaster Recovery Payment, you must have been seriously injured in the floods; be an immediate family member of someone who died or who is missing due to the floods; and/or have sustained major damage to your home.

To qualify as having sustained major damage, the dwelling must have:

  • Been destroyed or must be demolished
  • Been declared structurally unsound
  • Had major damage to the interior
  • Had its interior exposed to the elements
  • Had sewage get inside, and/or
  • Had a major asset or assets damaged on or in the property.
People have until August 28, 2022, to make a claim if they are in Queensland or September 1 if they are in NSW.

The payment can be accessed by following the steps below:

  1. Sign in to myGov and select Centrelink in your linked services. Importantly, you will need to make sure Centrelink is linked to your myGov account by using a Centrelink Customer Reference Number (CRN) or, if you don’t have a CRN, you can prove your identity by supplying official documents.
  2. Select “Make a Claim or View Claim Status”.
  3. Scroll to “Help in an Emergency” and select “Get Started”.
  4. Select “Apply for Disaster Recovery Payment”.
  5. Select “Begin”.
  6. Answer the eligibility and claim questions, making sure you have photographs, documentation and/or other material you can attach by way of evidence of flood damage.
  7. Press “Submit” to lodge your claim.
  8. You can click the “Make a Claim or View Claim Status” button from the initial Centrelink landing page of the myGov website to see how your payment is progressing in the upcoming days and weeks.
For more information, visit the 
Services Australia 
website.

Mga dapat gawin kung naapektuhan ng pagbaha ang inyong lugar



 

