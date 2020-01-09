SBS Filipino

How to cope with stress during a natural disaster

mental health, bushfire crisis, stress

Members of the Horsley Park RFS and public are seen embracing at the Horsley Park Rural Fire Brigade in Horsley Park, NSW Friday, December 20, 2019. Source: AAP

Published 9 January 2020 at 8:49pm, updated 10 January 2020 at 8:27am
The devastation caused by the bushfires around the country may leave others feeling overwhelmed, or in some cases, depressed. Mental health expert, Mary Joy Basilio says reaching out to loved ones during stressful moments is beneficial for one’s mental health.

