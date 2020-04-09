How to deal with stress and anxiety during COVID-19 pandemic

Parents need to be sensitive to changes in their children's behaviour as each child will have a different reaction, spending time and speaking with them helps Source: Getty Images/d3sign
Published 9 April 2020 at 3:33pm, updated 17 April 2020 at 12:54pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As we continue to experience extraordinary circumstances and go on with everyday responsibilities during this COVID-19 pandemic, mental health expert, Dr Aimee Santos reminds us to 'take care of number one-yourself'. Listen in
