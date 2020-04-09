SBS Filipino

How to deal with stress and anxiety during COVID-19 pandemic

SBS Filipino

coronavirus, australia, anxiety, stress, psychologist

Parents need to be sensitive to changes in their children's behaviour as each child will have a different reaction, spending time and speaking with them helps Source: Getty Images/d3sign

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 April 2020 at 3:33pm, updated 17 April 2020 at 12:54pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

As we continue to experience extraordinary circumstances and go on with everyday responsibilities during this COVID-19 pandemic, mental health expert, Dr Aimee Santos reminds us to 'take care of number one-yourself'. Listen in

Published 9 April 2020 at 3:33pm, updated 17 April 2020 at 12:54pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom