How to enjoy summer with your grandkids?

Grandparents with grandchildren

Source: Pixabay

Published 21 December 2019 at 11:32am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
With a bit of planning, spending time with the grandkids these holidays can be a lot of fun. Whether you’re into arts and culture, the outdoors or prefer staying at home, there’s plenty of ways to keep the little ones entertained this summer.

