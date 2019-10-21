SBS Filipino

How to improve your credit score

Australia's big 4 banks

Australia's big 4 banks

Published 21 October 2019 at 2:09pm, updated 28 October 2019 at 2:46pm
By Maria Papa
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Before applying for a loan, borrowers should first make sure that their credit score is above the point threshold imposed by credit agencies. Mortgage broker and financial planner, Maria Papa tells us more.

Available in other languages
