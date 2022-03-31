SBS Filipino

How to join the SES in Australia

SBS Filipino

Maafisa wakujitolea wa SES, katika harakati za uokoaji Camden, Kusini Magharibi Sydney.

Maafisa wakujitolea wa SES, katika harakati za uokoaji Camden, Kusini Magharibi Sydney. Source: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 March 2022 at 5:07pm, updated 31 March 2022 at 6:40pm
By Chiara Pazzano
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS

When there’s an emergency related to floods, storms, and other natural events, volunteers play a key role in responding across Australia. But how can people join their state or territory’s State Emergency Service? What are volunteers expected to do and what skills do they need to have before they join?

Published 31 March 2022 at 5:07pm, updated 31 March 2022 at 6:40pm
By Chiara Pazzano
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS
Listen to the audio

LISTEN TO
How to join the SES in Australia image

How to join the SES in Australia

SBS Filipino

31/03/202208:39


The State Emergency Service (SES) is the name used by a number of organisations in Australia that provide assistance during and after major incidents. 

Advertisement
Specifically, the service deals with natural disasters such as floods, storms, and tsunamis, but can also assist in other emergencies, such as vertical rescue and road crash rescues, missing person searches, and medical evacuations. 

Highlights 

  • Volunteers are the lifeblood of the state’s Emergency Service.  
  • Non-Australian citizens who hold a temporary visa can volunteer depending on the type of visa held.
  • Volunteers can join the NSW SES at ages 16 and 17 but must complete a 
    Parent and Guardian Consent form
     at the time of joining.
Every jurisdiction in Australia has its own State or Territory Emergency Service. 

Priscilla Grimme is the Volunteer Support Officer at the Victoria State Emergency Service (VICSES). 

She says VICSES helps prepare communities for disasters and then respond when a disaster occurs. 

"We are the control agency for floods, storms, earthquakes, landslides, and tsunamis, but our everyday jobs and our ‘bread and butter’ is storm damage jobs — trees on houses, on cars, on roads, all those sorts of things. And that's when our volunteers would get called to assist. So, we make it safe. So, for example, if a tree goes through a roof, we'll tarp it up and put some sandbags and things like that on the roof to make the property safe"

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?