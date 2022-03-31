How to join the SES in Australia

Listen to the audio





The State Emergency Service (SES) is the name used by a number of organisations in Australia that provide assistance during and after major incidents.





Specifically, the service deals with natural disasters such as floods, storms, and tsunamis, but can also assist in other emergencies, such as vertical rescue and road crash rescues, missing person searches, and medical evacuations.





Volunteers are the lifeblood of the state’s Emergency Service.

Non-Australian citizens who hold a temporary visa can volunteer depending on the type of visa held.

Volunteers can join the NSW SES at ages 16 and 17 but must complete a Parent and Guardian Consent form at the time of joining.

Every jurisdiction in Australia has its own State or Territory Emergency Service.





Priscilla Grimme is the Volunteer Support Officer at the Victoria State Emergency Service (VICSES).





She says VICSES helps prepare communities for disasters and then respond when a disaster occurs.



