How to keep a Filo resto sizzling hot?

If you want to start a Filipino restaurant in Australia, learn why you should not doubt nor fear starting the business.
In the second part of the interview with Ann Calayag, co-owner of Sizzling Fillo Restaurant in Sydney, she shared the secret of the business' success and the challenges they faced on the first few years of running the restaurant (Part two).
