How to make 'work from home' work for you

WORK

Source: Pixabay

Published 20 March 2020 at 5:13pm
By Maridel Martinez
For several years now Kate Trumbull's Australia based company has been implementing a 'work from home' environment. The Philippine based employees however work from a satellite office in Manila's CBD. A few days prior to the 'community quarantine' in Luzon Kate Trumbull made sure the team was prepared to 'work from home' Listen in.

