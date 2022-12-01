SBS Filipino

How to manage unrealistic expectations in a relationship

SBS Filipino

kirsten tootsie aseron

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 December 2022 at 11:50am
Presented by Dan Villanueva, Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS

In this episode of Love Down Under, Sydney-based beauty queen, Kirsten Tootsie Aseron talks about a set of expectations that would be more helpful to keep the relationship moving forward.

Published 1 December 2022 at 11:50am
Presented by Dan Villanueva, Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Expectations and standards in a realtionship formed by early life experiences may not match up to those of your significant other.
  • Communicating to your partner what you are thinking, feeling and needing opens up the door for a conversation to understand each other’s point of view and reach a compromise that works for both of you and makes your union stronger.
  • It is unrealistic to expect a relationship to be free of conflicts, but it is important to keep them in perspective. Managing expectations in a relationship means grounding our hopes in reality and respect for ourselves and our partners.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

pexels-rodnae-productions-5637704.jpg

Reunion with parents this Christmas? Here’s how to process a Visitor Visa application

SCOTT MORRISON CENSURE MOTION

Scott Morrison becomes first ex-PM to be censured by Federal Parliament

Qatar Soccer WCup Match Moments Day 11 Photo Gallery

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 1 December

CONGENCARINGAL WA ROBERTS.jpg

Philippine Embassy holds successful mobile consular mission in Perth