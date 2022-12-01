How to manage unrealistic expectations in a relationship

Highlights
- Expectations and standards in a realtionship formed by early life experiences may not match up to those of your significant other.
- Communicating to your partner what you are thinking, feeling and needing opens up the door for a conversation to understand each other’s point of view and reach a compromise that works for both of you and makes your union stronger.
- It is unrealistic to expect a relationship to be free of conflicts, but it is important to keep them in perspective. Managing expectations in a relationship means grounding our hopes in reality and respect for ourselves and our partners.