What to do if you're bitten by venomous snakes or spiders

Highlights More than 3000 people in Australia are hospitalised due to injuries caused by venomous creatures each year.

Small juvenile snake venom affects the nervous system while big adult snake venom affects the blood system, disrupting the ability for blood to clot properly.

The inaugural National ‘Venomous Bites and Stings’ Day is an initiative to highlight the latest first aid for victims bitten or stung by a venomous animal.

Australia is home to some of the world’s most venomous land and sea creatures, including certain types of snakes and spiders.





But it is important to know how to react as some bites can be life-threatening.



Funnel-web spider Source: Moment RF / Amith Nag Photography/Getty Images Although the redback spider does contain venom, its effects take hours to develop and do not require medical treatment unless infection occurs or there is the presence of aggravated symptoms.





First aid for redback spider/ black spider bites:



Wash the area with some antiseptic, and double check tetanus vaccine is up to date.

Applying a cold compress or ice pack directly over the bite for 15 minutes can help relieve the pain.

Apply a pressure immobilisation bandage that is tied around the bite site and then up and down and make sure the bandage is not a tourniquet.

advice for any bite from a large, black spider

The funnel-web spider has a painful bite. When it bites, that's when it injects venom. And instantly within 30 to 60 minutes, people start to report symptoms: pain, racing of the heart, sweating, breathlessness, people report tingling around their lips, sometimes their muscles can feel weak and have tremors.





First aid for funnel-web spider



Call immediately triple zero (000)



Discourage victims from walking around. Because that may speed up the venom moving around the body.

The general approach to someone being bitten by a snake is to treat all instances as being envenomed even in the absence of symptoms.





First aid for snake bites





1. Call triple zero (000)





2. Applying a pressure immobilisation band, and splinting to immobilise the bitten limb.







For more information visit: www.bitesandstings.com.au







Call or visit the website of the National Poison Information Helpline at 131126





For emergencies call triple zero (000)



