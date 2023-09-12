Key Points
- The writ has been issued on 11 September for the Referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, locking in the vote for Saturday October 14th.
- If you can’t get to a polling place on Referendum day, postal voting is available at selected polling centres across Australia.
- If you are not in your residential area on the 14th of October, you can vote at any polling place within your state or territory, and the A-E-C website has the information if you need an interstate polling centre.
How to vote early in the Voice referendum
SBS Filipino
12/09/202305:25