How to vote early in the Voice referendum

If you cannot get to your local polling booth on the day, there are opportunities to vote early.

Key Points
  • The writ has been issued on 11 September for the Referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, locking in the vote for Saturday October 14th.
  • If you can’t get to a polling place on Referendum day, postal voting is available at selected polling centres across Australia.
  • If you are not in your residential area on the 14th of October, you can vote at any polling place within your state or territory, and the A-E-C website has the information if you need an interstate polling centre.
How to vote early in the Voice referendum

12/09/202305:25
