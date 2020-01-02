SBS Filipino

How vulnerable are international students and skilled workers to changes in migration policies?

SBS Filipino

migration, international students, skilled workers, policy changes

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 January 2020 at 5:20pm, updated 3 January 2020 at 9:22pm
By Cristina Lazo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

What options are available to permanent resident hopefuls? SBS Filipino sat down with an expert and discussed ways to navigate the fast-changing landscape of Australia's migration program.

Published 2 January 2020 at 5:20pm, updated 3 January 2020 at 9:22pm
By Cristina Lazo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom