SBS Filipino

How Will China's Next Five-Year Plan Affect Foreign Investment?

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_479635.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 March 2016 at 1:16pm
By Katrina Yu
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

China's legislative body, the National People's Congress, is using this month's session to outline the country's 13th Five-Year-Plan Image: A delegate attending the National Peoples Congress in Beijing. (AAP)

Published 14 March 2016 at 1:16pm
By Katrina Yu
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Amid China's recent economic jitters, all eyes will be on plans for the economy and what it means for local businesses and foreign investment.

 

 

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January