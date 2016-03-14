How Will China's Next Five-Year Plan Affect Foreign Investment?

Amid China's recent economic jitters, all eyes will be on plans for the economy and what it means for local businesses and foreign investment.
Published 14 March 2016 at 1:16pm
By Katrina Yu
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
China's legislative body, the National People's Congress, is using this month's session to outline the country's 13th Five-Year-Plan Image: A delegate attending the National Peoples Congress in Beijing. (AAP)
Published 14 March 2016 at 1:16pm
By Katrina Yu
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share