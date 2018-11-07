How will mid-term elections affect the US Congress?

Source: AP
Published 7 November 2018 at 11:35am, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:45pm
By Matt Connellan, Virginia Langeberg
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Midway through each United States presidential term, US voters choose new senators for one-third of the Senate seats and new members for every seat in the House of Representatives.
Published 7 November 2018 at 11:35am, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:45pm
By Matt Connellan, Virginia Langeberg
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share