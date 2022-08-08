How will the referendum on the Voice to Parliament work?

Highlights
- Within the next three years, Australia is set to hold its first referendum in 23 years on an Indigenous voice in parliament.
- A referendum is a mandatory national vote on a particular issue to potentially change the constitution.
- It requires a double majority to pass, and at least four to six states to say yes.
The Uluru Statement from the Heart called for constitutional recognition of a First Nations voice in Parliament, and has been backed by a referendum commitment from the Prime Minister.
