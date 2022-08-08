SBS Filipino

How will the referendum on the Voice to Parliament work?

SBS Filipino

GARMA FESTIVAL 2022

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the referendum at the Garma Festival (AAP) Source: AAP / AARON BUNCH/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 August 2022 at 12:48am, updated 11 August 2022 at 1:24pm
By Omoh Bello, Biwa Kwan
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS / SBS

Australia has declared plans to hold a referendum on an Indigenous voice to parliament. Some Indigenous leaders say it will make a material difference in the lives of their people. So how will it work?

Published 9 August 2022 at 12:48am, updated 11 August 2022 at 1:24pm
By Omoh Bello, Biwa Kwan
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS / SBS
Highlights
  • Within the next three years, Australia is set to hold its first referendum in 23 years on an Indigenous voice in parliament.
  • A referendum is a mandatory national vote on a particular issue to potentially change the constitution.
  • It requires a double majority to pass, and at least four to six states to say yes.
LISTEN TO THE AUDIO
Filipino 09082022 REFERENDUM EXP final web.mp3 image

Filipino 09082022 REFERENDUM EXP final web.mp3

07:23
The Uluru Statement from the Heart called for constitutional recognition of a First Nations voice in Parliament, and has been backed by a referendum commitment from the Prime Minister.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

WORKPLACE MENTAL INJURY.jpg

What can be considered a workplace psychological injury and can you claim compensation?

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt