How writing songs changed a dance choreographer’s life

Keenen Ratahi amazes the crowd with his creative dancing and sense of style. Recently, the promising choreographer has delved into writing his own music.

Keenen Ratahi amazes the crowd with his creative dancing and sense of style. Recently, the promising choreographer has delved into writing his own music.

Published 14 December 2019 at 1:13pm, updated 14 December 2019 at 1:33pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Staring at a wall for five hours and just listening to the sound of silence led dance choreographer Keenen Ratahi to discover a new talent. While dancing taught the exceptional choreographer about his inner energy, writing songs opened a new meaning in his life. The budding rapper shares his music to SBS Filipino.

Available in other languages
