How writing songs changed a dance choreographer’s life

Keenen Ratahi amazes the crowd with his creative dancing and sense of style. Recently, the promising choreographer has delved into writing his own music. Source: Keenen Ratahi Facebook fan page
Published 14 December 2019 at 1:13pm, updated 14 December 2019 at 1:33pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Staring at a wall for five hours and just listening to the sound of silence led dance choreographer Keenen Ratahi to discover a new talent. While dancing taught the exceptional choreographer about his inner energy, writing songs opened a new meaning in his life. The budding rapper shares his music to SBS Filipino.
