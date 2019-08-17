How young is too young to learn to read?

A child reading in a library Source: Getty
Published 17 August 2019 at 4:44pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:16pm
By Felicity Davey, Tom Stayner
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
When to introduce literacy to children has been the subject of much debate. Now there are calls for children as young as three to be taught to read. Advocates of so-called early education say it's all about creating the right environment for young children to develop a life-long love of books and reading.
