SBS Filipino

How young is too young to learn to read?

SBS Filipino

A child reading in a library

A child reading in a library Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 August 2019 at 4:44pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:16pm
By Felicity Davey, Tom Stayner
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

When to introduce literacy to children has been the subject of much debate. Now there are calls for children as young as three to be taught to read. Advocates of so-called early education say it's all about creating the right environment for young children to develop a life-long love of books and reading.

Published 17 August 2019 at 4:44pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:16pm
By Felicity Davey, Tom Stayner
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom