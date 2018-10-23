HSC exams begin around Australia

HSC students who are unable to travel outside of Sydney's municipal limits will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine next week. Source: SBS
Published 23 October 2018 at 11:17am, updated 23 October 2018 at 11:21am
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
More than a hundred-thousand students across the country will be sitting their final school exams over the coming weeks.
Published 23 October 2018 at 11:17am, updated 23 October 2018 at 11:21am
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share