Human rights and the campaign against drugs
Published 18 August 2017 at 4:41pm, updated 18 August 2017 at 5:19pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ellecer 'Budit' Carlos of In Defense of Human Rights and Dignity Movement (iDEFEND) talks about the human rights volations in relation to the Duterte Administrations war on drugs and what can be done to address not just the drug problem but how we can ensure that there is justice and people can continue live with dignity Ellecer 'Budit' Carlos is in Melbourne for the Radical Ideas Conference 18-20 August Image: Ellecer 'Budit' Carlos, spokesperson for In Defense of HUman Rights and Dignity Movement (iDEFEND) at the SBS Studios, Federation Square, Melbourne (SBS Filipino)
Published 18 August 2017 at 4:41pm, updated 18 August 2017 at 5:19pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share