Human Rights Commission finds executive diversity still lacking

Dr Tim Soutphommasane

Race Discrimination Commissioner Dr Tim Soutphommasane Source: AAP

Published 13 April 2018 at 4:21pm, updated 13 April 2018 at 4:32pm
Presented by Maridel Martinez
An Australian Human Rights Commission report has found people of Anglo-Celtic or European background hold 95 per cent of the country's chief-executive and senior-management jobs. The finding has triggered renewed calls for greater diversity in senior roles.

