Human Rights Report Urges Govt to Rethink Asylum Policies

Human Rights Watch reviewed more than 90 countries but one issue has captured global interest.
Published 2 February 2016 at 8:26am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:53pm
By David Sharaz, Eunice Andrada
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia's being urged to rethink what have been termed "abusive" policies on asylum seekers in a new report. Image: Human Rights Watch wants Australia to rethink asylum policies (AAP)
Published 2 February 2016 at 8:26am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:53pm
By David Sharaz, Eunice Andrada
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share