'Human slaughterhouse': Amnesty report on notorious Syrian prison

Amnesty International is calling for a United Nations led investigation into claims the Syrian government carried out mass hangings and torture at a military jail.

Published 9 February 2017 at 1:16pm
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS

The killings are said to have occurred between 2011 and 2015 at a prison near the capital, Damascus. Amnesty says as many as 13 thousand people died. Here is a report by Greg Dyett.