SBS Filipino

'Human slaughterhouse': Amnesty report on notorious Syrian prison

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_629449.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 February 2017 at 1:16pm
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Amnesty International is calling for a United Nations led investigation into claims the Syrian government carried out mass hangings and torture at a military jail. Image: Military jail (AAP)

Published 9 February 2017 at 1:16pm
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The killings are said to have occurred between 2011 and 2015 at a prison near the capital, Damascus.

 

Amnesty says as many as 13 thousand people died.

 

Here is a report by Greg Dyett.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January