Hundreds Arrested at Anti-migrant Rally in Germany

Published 14 January 2016 at 11:01am
Police in Germany have arrested more than 200 people at an anti-Islam rally in the eastern city of Leipzig. Image: About 250 people are detained by police after a protest by Leipzig's LEGIDA supporters, (AAP)

The protesters blame Germany's influx of refugees for a spate of sexual assaults against women at New Year's Eve celebrations in Cologne.

 

Meanwhile, Germany has announced tougher deportation laws as pressure on the government grows over the attacks.

 

 





