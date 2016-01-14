Hundreds Arrested at Anti-migrant Rally in Germany

Police in Germany have arrested more than 200 people at an anti-Islam rally in the eastern city of Leipzig. Image: About 250 people are detained by police after a protest by Leipzig's LEGIDA supporters, (AAP)
Published 14 January 2016 at 11:01am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The protesters blame Germany's influx of refugees for a spate of sexual assaults against women at New Year's Eve celebrations in Cologne.
Meanwhile, Germany has announced tougher deportation laws as pressure on the government grows over the attacks.